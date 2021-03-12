DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several charitable organizations in Dallas are teaming up to help students and families in need over the upcoming spring break.
The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is giving out free meals for several days during the break.READ MORE: Small Business Administration Has Approved $11+ Million In Texas Winter Storms Loans
The goal of the giveaway is to to makeup for the meals families aren’t getting while school operations pause.READ MORE: Police: Man Critical After Shootout With Houston Officers
The hot meals are being provided by several food trucks in the area — including O’Brien’s, Ruthie’s and Greek Lover.
The food giveaways are free but do require prior registration. The event is open to the public and meals will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.MORE NEWS: Physical Therapists: Working From Home Could Be Breaking Your Body
The Center Table Spring Break Meals program is presented by the Mark Cuban Foundation in partnership with the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.