TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s responsible for stealing thousands of dollars from customers’ accounts from ATMs across the country, including in Texas.

Now Gregory Jean-Louis, 46, will spend the next 20 years in jail.

A U.S. citizen who formerly resided in the Dominican Republic, Jean-Louis received his sentence in federal prison for his role in a scheme to steal debit cards from bank customers.

He was charged with fraud conspiracies in the Northern District of Texas and in the Southern District of Florida in 2019 and 2020. The Florida case was transferred to the Northern District of Texas, and Jean-Louis pleaded guilty in both cases to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and access to device fraud. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to 20 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $3.3 million in restitution to Bank of America and Citizens Bank.

During the sentencing hearing, internal investigators from Bank of America and Citizen’s Bank testified about their years-long investigation into the fraud, which revealed that the defendant and his co-conspirators had victimized hundreds of customers.

According to plea papers, Jean-Louis admitted that he and his co-conspirators used stolen PII (personal identification information) to obtain debit cards in the names of customers of Bank of America and Citizens Bank.

Posing as actual customers of the financial institutions, Jean-Louis – also known to his co-conspirators as “G.” – reached out to the banks, requesting that they mail duplicate debit cards and PIN numbers to customers’ actual addresses.

He then directed co-conspirator “runners” to steal the debit cards and PIN numbers from the customers’ mailboxes, and to send him photos of the cards and PINs so he could activate them.

Using the fraudulently obtained cards, the group withdrew thousands of dollars from customers’ accounts from ATMs across the country, including in Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, and Pennsylvania. Much of the money was wired to Jean-Louis

The United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation; the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in Jean-Louis’ apprehension. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Boudreau prosecuted the case.