HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say a man was critically wounded when he was shot by three officers after he first opened fire on police.
Assistant Police Chief Heather Morris said officers responding to a family disturbance with a gun early Friday found the man in a vehicle outside the home.
Morris says when officers told the man to show his hands, he instead fired a gun at police and three officers returned fire.
The man was critically wounded but is expected to survive and that no officers were injured.
No names were immediately released.