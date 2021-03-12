By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, along with his brothers, have penned a children’s book.

Terrell, Tremaine, and Trey released the book, “My Brother’s Keeper – What This Means To Me.”

The book provides positive messages to kids, including a message that holds special meaning for Terrell that’s all about being a role model.

The Edmunds brothers say their mom was a teacher and encouraged them to read as they were growing up.

That encouragement made writing the book naturally.

“My parents, they both instilled that in us when we were at a young age, just making sure that we valued school first before anything,” Terrell said. “Now, being able to come back and inspire youth, it’s just amazing. It’s something we always wanted to do, we wanted to give back because a lot of people gave to us when we were younger.”

On Thursday, Terrell was in Steubenville reading the book to students.