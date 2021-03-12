GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was arrested at a bank in Texas on Thursday after she refused to wear a face mask inside the building, police said. The encounter was captured on an officer’s body camera.

Police in Galveston said the woman, identified as 65-year-old Terry White, was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass after she became uncooperative with the officer.

This incident came a day after the statewide mask mandate was officially lifted for public areas. According to the governor’s order, however, private businesses are still allowed to require masks as they see fit.

The officer told White she needed to leave the Bank of America if she did not want to put on a face mask, which was requested by management, police said.

Body camera footage shows the officer trying to escort White out after she refused.

“Ma’am we’re going to do this the easy way or the hard way,” the officer said.

“What are you going to do, arrest me?” she replied.

“Yes, for intruding on premises,” the officer said.

A scuffle ensued as she tried to resist. The officer ended up having to force her onto the ground in order to place handcuffs on her, as shown in the footage.

“Wow, not wearing a mask people! This is what they do to you,” White yelled as the officer escorted her out.

She claimed she was injured during the arrest, which led to her being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

The body camera footage, obtained by KTRK, can be seen in the video player above.