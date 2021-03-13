DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas police officers have been arrested in separate incidents that occurred outside of the city.

Police said Senior Cpl. Thomas Hartmann turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for an incident that happened in Aubrey on March 6. He was charged with assault and tampering with a witness.

Further information has not yet been released regarding this incident. Hartmann has already posted bond.

Hartmann is an 11-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

In Cedar Hill, an off-duty Dallas officer, Senior Cpl. Terry Charles, was arrested at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Cedar Hill police said they found Charles asleep inside a running vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on Uptown Boulevard. Officers determined he was intoxicated, according to police.

Charles was booked into the DeSoto Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond is at $1,500 for each charges.

Charles has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2008. He is also on administrative leave as an internal investigation is underway.