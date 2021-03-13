DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported 177 deaths to COVID-19 this week, which is the fifth-most for a week since the pandemic began one year ago.

The county added 24 more deaths on Saturday, which brought the total to 3,299. The youngest patient in Saturday’s death count was a Grand Prairie man in his 30s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Although the county continues to see the uptick in deaths, the number of new cases is falling.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 267 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 24 Deaths,

Including 32 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/cExCk3XlRe — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 13, 2021

The county reported 267 confirmed and probable cases to end the week. Totals are now at 249,246 confirmed and 37,105 probable cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the average daily case count dropped from 601 to 390 this week.

Vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, but Jenkins said the county needs more doses to account for population.

“With the criteria expanded for anyone over 50 years of age, with or without underlying conditions, and anyone 16 to 49 with an underlying condition, more people will qualify for vaccination than ever before,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, the state is not sending us our population-adjusted share of vaccines to Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and this is hindering vaccination efforts.”

In Tarrant County, 303 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 209,311 confirmed and 37,825 probable cases and 3,097 deaths.