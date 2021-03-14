DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting at a recording studio in Dallas late Saturday, police say.
Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Sovereign Row just after 11:30 p.m.
The victim, identified as 29-year-old Freddie Sanders, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead.
Police say there was some sort of disturbance between multiple people at the location. Two suspects shot at Sanders before leaving in an unknown vehicle, according to police.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.