CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Freddie Sanders, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a shooting at a recording studio in Dallas late Saturday, police say.

Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Sovereign Row just after 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Drive-By Shooting Along South Central Expressway In Dallas Leaves 2 Injured

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Freddie Sanders, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: With Mask Mandate Lifted, North Texas Businesses Packed For Spring Break, St. Patrick's Day

Police say there was some sort of disturbance between multiple people at the location. Two suspects shot at Sanders before leaving in an unknown vehicle, according to police.

MORE NEWS: Tornadoes Reported In Texas Panhandle During Severe Weather Outbreak

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

CBSDFW.com Staff