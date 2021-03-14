DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two women injured Saturday night.
Police say they responded to the 9200 block of South Central Expressway at around 10:45 p.m.
According to police, the two victims were standing outside in the area when unknown suspects began shooting in their direction from a vehicle.
A 44-year-old woman was transported to a hospital after being struck in the leg, while a 21-year-old woman was able to self-transport after she was grazed on the chest, police say.
Two vehicles were also damaged by the gunshots.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.