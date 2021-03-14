(CBS SPORTS) – After 20 seasons in the NFL, the last 15 of which he spent with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees has called it a career. A 13-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl champion and perennial record-holder, the 42-year-old quarterback announced on Sunday that he has played his down down of competitive football.
While many assumed the Saints’ divisional round playoff loss to the Buccaneers was the final game of Brees’ surefire Hall of Fame career, Brees waited two more months before officially announcing his retirement. Brees announced his retirement via a post on his Instagram account.