By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas native Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Best New Artist at the Grammys on Sunday.

She is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for “Savage.” She won Best Rap Performance for “Savage” during pre-show awards.

The rapper grew up in the Houston area before starting her rap career. She went to high school in Pearland before attending Prairie View A&M University.

She gained attention when she began uploading freestyle raps on social media.

