(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas will be seeing some representation through performances at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Mickey Guyton, who grew up in Arlington, will be performing after receiving a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for “Black Like Me.”

Guyton was in North Texas until she finished high school. She moved to Los Angeles and then Nashville, where she began her country music career.

The Black Pumas, who are nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance, got their start in Austin. The group is led by singer and songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada.

The Austin group will be looking to take home awards for their album “Black Pumas” and song “Colors.”

Megan Thee Stallion grew up in the Houston area before starting her rap career. She went to high school in Pearland before attending Prairie View A&M University.

She gained attention when she began uploading freestyle raps on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for Best New Artist and Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for “Savage.”

The list of performers also includes Post Malone, who went to high school in Grapevine, and Arlington native Maren Morris.

Post Malone is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Circles” and Album of the Year for “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Morris is looking to take home Best Country Song for “The Bones.”

Catch their performances and more at the Grammy Awards starting at 7 p.m. TONIGHT on CBS 11.