McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an in-custody death over the weekend at the jail.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 14, 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.READ MORE: Texas Senate Introduces And Passes Bill In 1 Day To Reverse Billions In ERCOT Overcharges
Allen Police officers arrested Scott earlier that day for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and took him to the county jail.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Falling In Texas, Lowest Level Since Last October
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating Scott’s death.
“As a matter of policy, the Sheriff placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal administrative investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.MORE NEWS: 'We Can Do More': Dallas County Urges State To Provide More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses