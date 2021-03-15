AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dropped below 4,000 for the first time since October.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, March 15, reported 3,980 hospitalizations.
State health officials also reported 1,610 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 additional deaths from the coronavirus.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 2,921.3, a decrease of 39.1%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
More than 2.8 million people in Texas are now fully vaccinated, that's about 10% of the state's population.
Johns Hopkins says that over 46,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the third highest death count in the country.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.
Many businesses though have kept their mask rules in place.
