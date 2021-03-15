DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty to 64 year olds are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas through phase 1C of the state’s vaccine allocation plan.

One of the state’s largest vaccine hubs, Fair Park, started vaccinating this group Monday, March 15.

“It’s been great,” Faye Nichols said. “The only wait we had is waiting before the shot and after the shot.”

“It was quick,” Marilyn Davis said. “I didn’t think it was going to be that quick. I saw all the cars, but we went straight through.”

“We’re seeing a lot of people in 1C,”Dallas County Health and Human Services’ Christian Grisales said.

David Berry is one of them.

“I feel great,” he said. “It’s a moment of hope I think. We’ve spent a whole year just getting by and surviving and it’s nice to have this first step to get back.”

So far, more than 900,000 people have registered to get on Dallas County’s vaccine waitlist and Monday the Fair Park site vaccinated around 1,100 people an hour.

“We can do more,” Grisales said. “We urge the state to give us more vaccine.”

For those who don’t have a car, DART is offering bus rides from Fair Park Station.

Also, Dallas Parks and Rec is offering vaccine registration and transportation.

Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17, DART is sending buses to 17 FEMA priority zip codes to give those who registered a round trip to Fair Park.