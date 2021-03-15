DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are searching for the person/persons who opened fire outside a gentlemen’s club and killed a 32-year-old man.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 15. When officers were called to the Club XTC Cabaret, in the 8000 block of North Stemmons Freeway Service Road, they found the victim.
Gregory Chandler had been shot several times while in the parking lot of the club. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say they currently have no suspects identified or in custody. apprehended. Investigators are still working to learn a motive and the circumstances surrounding the murder.
Police are asking that anyone who knows who is responsible for the shooting or has information about the incident contact Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or send her an email.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.