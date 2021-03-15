NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans, between the ages of 50 and 64, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People in the 1C category began lining up at Fair Park early. Many said this is the first step to getting their life back.

“I’m waiting on the second dose to become available for us, so we can go ahead and start getting back to normalcy around here,” said 63-year-old Darrell Nicholas.

According to Dallas County officials, thousands of vaccine invites were distributed this week. While they could not specify how many are in phase 1C, state health officials say there are 4 million Texans in this age group who have not yet received the vaccine.

Statistics show 20% of COVID related deaths were people age 50 to 64 and the number of eligible recipients outnumbers the current vaccine supply.

“I was so excited to get it ya know, to get it out of the way,” Ash Hameid said. “Because after they lifted that mask [mandate]… it’s more scary now than it was before.”

As Texas and the nation move towards the slow progression of herd immunity there is a deep sigh of relief for some who had pressed pause since the pandemic began

John Murphy, 57, said, “I’ve been shot twice. I’ve got a shot in the lung… got half my lungs working. I’ve got my leg all blown up. Yeah, I think I need, because if I get the virus — the corona thing — hell, it’ll send me up the river. I’ll be pushing up daisies.”

Everyone will need an appointment to get the vaccine. Health officials encourage anyone who wants the shot to sign up now to make the process easier later when your phase opens.