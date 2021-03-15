WASHINGTON (CBDSFW.COM) – Both of Texas’ U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are demanding more COVID-19 vaccine for Texans.
They wrote a joint letter to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, March 15, raising concerns that Texas, as of late February, had the lowest per capita number of doses delivered compared to all other states.
They said they are urging the department to use updated Texas population data for the number of vaccine doses sent to the state in order to account for Texas’ population growth.
In the letter, the senators wrote:
“CDC is making distribution decisions based on outdated data from 2018 that fails to account for Texas’ recent population growth, including the fact that Texas added about 374,000 new residents in the one year period ending on July 1, 2020. As a result, CDC has not provided Texas with vaccine doses sufficient to meet its needs, especially in comparison to other states.”
The Republican Senators are calling for more doses and said the the lack of doses delivered to Texas is, “unacceptable.”
