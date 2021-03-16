GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four teenagers were arrested in a stolen vehicle after leading officers on a chase through Dallas and Richardson and ramming a squad car.

Police also recovered two stolen guns.

It all started late Monday night, March 15.

A Garland Police Officer noticed a maroon Honda Pilot drive out of the parking lot of a city park in the 3900 block of Lawler Road at a high rate of speed, and then run a stop sign around 11:00 p.m.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and sped up, leading the officer in a vehicle pursuit.

The driver led officers through Dallas and Richardson, and eventually drove into a dead end road in the 600 block of Woodhaven Place, in Richardson.

The vehicle turned around in the cul-de-sac and proceeded to drive head-on ramming a Garland Police K9 squad car, disabling both vehicles.

The four teens got out of the SUV and started running.

Garland officers quickly apprehended the driver, identified as 17-year-old Ismael Castillo of Dallas, and placed him under arrest.

Officers discovered Castillo was armed with a handgun.

With the assistance of Richardson Police, the other three occupants were arrested nearby.

They are identified as 19-year-old Cung Thawng, a 15-year-old juvenile, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

The juveniles are from Dallas.

Officers learned the vehicle was stolen out of Dallas, and after a search, they discovered a second firearm inside the car.

Both recovered handguns were reported stolen from different locations throughout the DFW Metorplex: Balch Springs and Glenn Heights.

Ismael Castillo is currently in the Garland Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Total bond with all charges is $84,500.

Cung Thawng is currently in the Garland Jail, charged with Evading Arrest with a bond of $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing and the two juveniles are pending possible charges and have been released to their guardians.

“We want to thank the Richardson Police Department and its officers for the valuable assistance in getting these dangerous individuals off the streets,” Garland Police said in a news release.