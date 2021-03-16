SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) — On the morning of March 14 Mike Nguyen got a text message alerting him that his Texas restaurant was spray-painted in red with racist messages. When he arrived at Noodle Tree in San Antonio, he told CBS News, he felt “hurt.”
Some of the graffiti on the patio and on outside windows said: “Go back 2 China,” “Ramen Noodle Flu,” “No masks,” “Kung Flu” and “Hope U Die.” The vandalism came days after Nguyen gave an interview where he criticized Governor Gregg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate.
