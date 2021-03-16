Watch Keith Russell’s report on CBS 11 at 10pm

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High basketball coach David Peavy can put trophies out for the last three years.

The Panthers should be the three-time reigning 6A state champs.

Covid-19 stopped them last year but not this year.

Only thing that would’ve made it sweeter is last year’s seniors getting to finish their high school careers like this group did.

Peavy says, “yeah they missed out on something but they’re so excited for their old teammates and their old coaches.”

One of the guys reaching back to celebrate is Texas Tech freshman Micah Peavy.

Duncanville’s 2019 6A title game MVP is also on the verge of his NCAA Tournament debut on Friday, March 19.

Coach Peavy admits “you dream about seeing your kid play in March madness. It’s about to happen.”

And as he’s shown his entire life he’ll do whatever he needs to do to help his team come out on top. David Peavy says about his son, “he’s got a winners mentality. Losing is not okay to him.”

Duncanville is a city of champions and Micah is a big part of that, but if you’re curious about what really makes the coach’s son stand out.

Let’s just say father knows best.

Coach Peavy says jokingly on Micah, “he’s a weird kid. Dude is a weird kid. He eats his food in twos. If he’s got grapes, he’s gonna eat two at a time. Oreos. Two at a time. He’s just a weird guy.”

But Micah Peavy is also the guy who will make sure the Red Raiders have two more points than their opponent when the game is over.