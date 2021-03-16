FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Allied Universal is a company that provides a wide range of security solutions to a long list of clients across the country and in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

They are hiring for many positions across many of the North Texas sites where they are contracted.

“We have a lot of specialty sectors that our security professionals are at. So for example higher education financial institutional healthcare retail, home owners associations, commercial real estate properties, also government and corporate campuses,” said Brenda Studley, Vice President of Recruiting at Allied Universal.

Throughout those campuses in the DFW region Studley says they need to hire about 150 people.

“We are looking for unarmed security professionals, armed security officers, site supervisors and also secret clearance security professionals,” she said.

The jobs are said to come along with competitive pay and benefits as well as flexible schedules.

Allied Universal is willing to train for the jobs and company officials say there is plenty of room for employees to pursue promotions and to move up within the company.

“Over 65 percent of our security professionals actually get into management positions and work their way up. We have regional presidents who started off as security professionals,” said Studley.

