PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD announced Tuesday, March 16, disciplinary action has been taken two weeks after an extreme case of bullying at an off-campus sleepover.

The mother of a 13-year-old Haggard Middle School student said her child was subjected to racial slurs and worse.

Plano ISD said its own investigation is now completed.

The school district did not say what the consequences were.

“While privacy laws prohibit us from sharing specific student disciplinary actions, Plano ISD’s anti-bullying policy and the Student Code of Conduct describe possible consequences and options for corrective action,” the school district said in a news release.

Plano ISD said it will also review its code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion policies and have additional training for staff and students across the district.

“I remain resolute in my conviction that bullying, harassment, threats or acts of racism against any Plano ISD student are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The successful education of our students is built on a foundation of trust. Our job is to educate students, and to protect them as well,” Superintendent Sara Bonser said in a statement.

A separate investigation by the Plano Police Department is ongoing.