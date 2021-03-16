DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crime Stoppers will now pay up to $100,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whomever shot and killed security guard Jose Montes last September.
It happened in the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road near I-30 around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Witnesses told police Montes, 28, was servicing an ATM at a Credit Union.
Montes left behind a fiancée and a son who was 5 months old at the time.
The suspect, a man wearing a black jacket with the word “police” written on the back, approached Montes carrying a rifle and demanded property.
The suspect then shot Montes.
The suspect was then seen taking property from the armored vehicle and took off in a white Volkswagen Passat sedan.
A second armed security officer was present but was not injured.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective McDaniel #8890 with the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #163605-2020.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.