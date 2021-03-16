AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days after then-Public Utility Commission of Texas chair DeAnn Walker resigned, Gov. Greg Abbott named Arthur D’Andrea as her replacement on March 3.

Thirteen days after that, on Tuesday, March 16, Gov. Abbott asked D’Andrea to resign and he did.

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea. I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.”

Texas’ power grid failed during the mid-February winter storms which left about four million Texans without power for days during the coldest temperatures in decades.

The PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

There is currently no one serving on the PUC.

No other details have been given yet for D’Andrea’s being asked to resign.

However, hours earlier, Texas Monthly published a report saying D’Andrea privately reassured out-of-state investors who profited from the power crisis that he was “working to keep their windfall safe.”

D’Andrea also testified before a House committee hearing on Tuesday.

D’Andrea of Austin had served as a Commissioner for PUC since November 2017.