DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the best way to avoid long lines and waits for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This week Dallas Park and Recreation started free bus service in 17 zip codes to anyone who qualifies for the shot.

CBS 11 found a number of people who qualify for COVID-19 vaccines but have been putting it off because they don’t have transportation to the hub at Fair Park or just don’t want to fight the traffic to get it done.

There’s a new option that the city hopes will be extended beyond this week.

Dallas Park and Recreation sends FEMA-operated buses to some its recreation centers.

Anyone who resides in one of the 17 designated high priority zip codes, is at least 50-years-old or meets health requirements can register through a phone call or online.

They receive a QR code on their phone or printed onsite that works as a bus ticket.

From there it’s an uninterrupted ride to Fair Park where the buses have their own lane to drive around the line of cars directly to the vaccination tents.

When CBS 11 took a ride on Monday, March 15, passengers were required to be masked and socially distanced on every other row of the buses.

Passengers included 85-year-old Gwinette Bishop who was among the first to take advantage of the new rideshare program.

“I probably could’ve gotten somebody to take me, but some of us don’t have ways of getting there to Fair Park so I think it’s a very good idea,” said Bishop.

On Wednesday, the buses will pick up and return passengers who have preregistered at the Kiest Park Recreation Center.

For now this is scheduled to be a one week program, but the city is hoping Dallas County will extend it.