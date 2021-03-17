NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH are predicted in north and central Texas which includes the CBS 11 viewing area.
According to officials unsecured outdoor items and tents may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles driving on north-south roadways.
Blowing dust is also likely which would restrict visibility and make driving conditions hazardous. Gusty winds and low humidity will lead to an elevated fire weather threat this afternoon, particularly west of I-35.
Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds.
The counties included in the advisory are Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson.