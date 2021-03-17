WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) — A 72-year-old man in Parker County was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child.
Sheriff’s investigators took John Edwin Tracy, of Weatherford, into custody on March 12.READ MORE: 45 MPH Winds, Blowing Dust Could Affect Visibility In North Texas; Elevated Fire Danger
According to Sheriff Russ Authier, a juvenile female claims she was assaulted by the suspect earlier in the month. After being taken to a children’s advocacy center, the girl identified Tracy as her victimizer and told officials the man had been sexually abusing her for years and even forced her to pose for pornographic pictures.READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks Center Shawn Bradley Left Paralyzed After Being Hit By Vehicle
The sheriff’s department said it would not release any further details, due to the graphic nature. The case is being forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.
“Like my predecessor, I will ensure that the Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively pursue those that would prey upon our children,” Sheriff Authier said.MORE NEWS: 'I Urge President Biden Do Not Traumatize These Children': Texas Gov. Abbott Pushes For Answers On Influx Of Migrant Kids
After he was arrested and booked into jail, Tracy was later released on $100,000 bond. He’s facing a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.