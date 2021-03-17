CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
BELL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety dedicated a section of I-35 in Central Texas in honor of DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper on Wednesday, March 17.

Trooper Nipper died in the line of duty in 2017.

Created by the 87th Texas Legislature, the Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway consists of a section of I-35 from Temple to Belton (mile markers 297-294) in Bell County.

Trooper Thomas Nipper Highway (credit: DPS)

Trooper Nipper was killed in November 2017 in a crash while he conducting a traffic stop in Temple.

He was 63.

“Trooper Nipper heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” said DPS Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder at the ceremony on Wednesday. “This memorial roadway will serve as constant reminder of his courageous and faithful service.”

DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper (credit DPS)

Trooper Nipper joined DPS in 1982 and was stationed in Temple at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

