ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas at Arlington’s ‘Movin’ Mavs’ claimed the National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship last weekend, beating Alabama 66-51 in the title game.
It's the ninth championship for the Movin' Mavs in program history. The team had to overcome a season cut short, not only by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the winter storms and power outages in February.
"It's very rewarding, I think for all of us, that we made it to this point in the season to win a National Championship," said UTA coach Doug Garner.
Coach Garner believes it could have been the 10th title. Last year, the pandemic wiped out the tournament entirely. UTA was 22-1 when the season was canceled.
So, what do the Movin' Mavs do for an encore?
“Keep going and growing!” Garner exclaimed. “We would like to grow more sport opportunities for young people with disabilities here at UTA. Keep getting more young people with disabilities in college, getting degrees…representing out in the community, and representing UTA.”