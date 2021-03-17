WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wylie officer shot and killed an armed man who was lying on the ground near a woman’s body following a crash early Wednesday, police say.
Police say the officer responded to a reported crash at 750 West Kirby Street at around 2:25 a.m. Video from Chopper 11 later in the morning showed a pickup truck that had crashed into a CVS Pharmacy.
According to police, the officer found two people lying on the ground near the crash scene — a woman with a serious bodily injury and a man with a rifle.
Police say while the officer was trying to help the woman, the officer shot the man. Police have not yet released further information on what led to the officer firing his weapon.
Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are not yet known.
The woman's death is being investigated as a murder, according to police.
Wylie police requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation.