Wylie Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Suspect Who Was Near Woman's Body After Crash A Wylie officer shot and killed an armed man who was lying on the ground near a woman's body following a crash early Wednesday, police say.

Mesquite Ordinance Changes Mean Your Noise That 'Distresses, Or Disturbs' Could Mean A $2000 FineIt's probably not a good idea for folks in Mesquite to have the speakers in their cars vibrating, or walls shaking in the house from the cranked up stereo. The City Council has approved updates to part of the City Code that addresses noise complaints.