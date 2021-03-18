ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for 11 felony warrants Thursday night, March 18, after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer.
Police said officers were following the man wanted for multiple rapes and indecency with a child in Arkansas.
They pulled him over around 5:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Pioneer Parkway in a parking lot.
According to officers, the suspect in the driver’s seat, a man in his mid-40s, pointed a handgun at the officer on the driver’s side.
That’s when one of the officers, a veteran supervisor with 19 years of service with the department, shot and killed the suspect.
“I am grateful that no officers or innocent community members were injured by the unfortunate decisions that this suspect made today by pointing a gun at one of our officers,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.
The name of the suspect will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer once next of kin have been notified.
It’s not yet clear why the suspect from Arkansas was in Arlington.