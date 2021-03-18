DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting outside a nightclub early Monday morning.
David McMillian, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Gregory Dewayne Lynn Chandler, 32.
McMillian’s bond has not yet been set.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 15.
When officers were called to the Club XTC Cabaret, in the 8000 block of North Stemmons Freeway Service Road, they found Chandler had been shot several times while in the parking lot of the club.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.