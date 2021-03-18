DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Dallas was hit and killed by a driver while walking during the early morning hours of March 18.
According to Dallas police, it was just before 2:00 a.m. when the man, who has not been identified, was walking in the left lane of the Houston Street Viaduct.
Another person, driving south in the lane, hit the man and fled the scene without stopping and trying to render aid.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken directly to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Investigators say they are working to positively identify the man and notify his next of kin.
Police have given no information about the vehicle used to run down the victim or their search for the hit and run driver.