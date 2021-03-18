DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fun spring break vacation to Dallas turned into a heartbreaking return home for one Oklahoma family.
The Smith family went to dinner in Deep Ellum Sunday evening after arriving in Dallas from Yukon, Oklahoma the day before.
When they returned to their vehicle at around 8 p.m., they noticed a broken window and their 1-year-old Boston Terrier, Oliver, missing.
The thief also took a camera but left behind the family's chihuahua.
Oliver has been a source of comfort to John Smith, who had a heart transplant in 2018, and to his 10-year-old daughter who is said to be inconsolable.
Dallas police are investigating the theft.
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who returns the dog — no questions asked.