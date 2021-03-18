DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s danger to everyone who drives down North Texas freeways.

That’s what a group of Dallas Police officers call the large objects and road debris that they complain are not being picked up fast enough.

“You may see part of a car you may see a trailer, a couch, a refrigerator, a barbecue grill and these things collect over time it’s almost like a driving junkyard up and down Central,” said Dallas Police Officer Frederick Frazier.

Frazier says photos taken just over the past week show the danger road debris poses to drivers on North Central Expressway from Dallas all the way to McKinney where he serves on the city council.

“It’s an endangerment, it’s way past the safety issue, way past unsightliness, this is a danger issue to everyone who drives that road every single day,” said Frazier, who is also vice president of the Dallas Police Association.

He’s calling on the Texas Department of Transportation to do a better job cleaning up junk that litters the shoulders and lanes of DFW’s busiest roads.

“Something’s got to be done and TxDOT has got to do a better job of patrolling this area,” he said.

TxDOT has not responded to CBS 11’s request for a statement or interview about the matter.

There’s concern among officers like Frazier the problem is starting to impact their jobs.

“It’s gotten so bad that the officers who use this highway to make their traffic stops and do their business on speeders they are directing them to keep going all the way down to the exits and then pulling them over,” he said.

Frazier says he’s contacted TxDOT about his concerns and wants to see a more reliable maintenance schedule to keep the freeways safe.