(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas family received more support from congressional leaders this week to have their son released from a Russian prison.

Trevor Reed’s family is hopeful, but they’re also concerned about new tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

As the leaders of the two world powers got into a war of words this week, the Granbury couple became more anxious that their son would be caught in the politics.

“I should say we’re concerned about the heightened rhetoric between our countries and we’re fearful this will affect our son in the long term. And we just want to get him home before our two countries get more angry with each other,” Joey Reed said.

Fort Worth native and U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed has been held in Russia since 2019. He was arrested after a night of drinking at a party with his girlfriend and was charged with endangering police.

His family said he was suddenly moved this month — and not to a better place.

“He was put into a cell for three days with seven deranged people that I think many of them were murderers, and it was horrid conditions,” Paula Reed said.

Joey Reed said his son wasn’t injured and was eventually moved back to his previous cell.

Members of Congress are trying to pass a congressional resolution that will put pressure on Russia to release the former Marine.

“Even a judge laughed at the evidence but still convicted him and sent him to a Russian prison for nine years,” Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10) said.

“They’re just an arm of the regime and obviously are doing what Mr. Putin demands under these circumstances,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said.

The White House has also called for Reed to be released, and his family is pursuing the case in Russian courts. They expect they will need more help to bring their son home.

“It’s just the governments that need to come to an agreement so we can bring Trevor home. So we are very worried, yes,” Paula Reed said.