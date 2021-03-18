WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Biden on March 18 ordered flags at the White House and on federal grounds in the U.S. and abroad to be flown at half-staff after eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were fatally shot at spas near Atlanta.
The president directed the flags be lowered until sunset on March 22 “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Mr. Biden said on Twitter “The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop.”
