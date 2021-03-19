PASADENA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-year-old girl died after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex near Houston, KTRK-TV reported.
Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston.
Pasadena Police said the child and the shooter, who are related, had an argument over spilled water.
The little girl was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died.
KTRK’s Nick Natario reported the child’s family has identified her as Laurionne Walker.
PASADENA SHOOTING VICTIM: We’ve just learned the name of the 6-year-old shot dead at a Pasadena apartment. Family confirm it’s Laurionne Walker, and provided us with this photo. @PasadenaPDTX said a relative shot her multiple time after she spilled water.https://t.co/SBx0rYWmFU pic.twitter.com/ErofprR06L
— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) March 19, 2021
The alleged shooter is in custody.