PASADENA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-year-old girl died after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex near Houston, KTRK-TV reported.
Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston.
Pasadena Police said the child and the shooter, who are related, had an argument over spilled water.
The child was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died.
The alleged shooter is in custody.