NOTE: Story has been updated to reflect the dog being found safe.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fun spring break vacation to Dallas turned into a heartbreaking return home for one Oklahoma family. But now, they are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Smith family went to dinner in Deep Ellum Sunday evening after arriving in Dallas from Yukon, Oklahoma the day before.

When they returned to their vehicle at around 8 p.m., they noticed a broken window and their 1-year-old Boston Terrier, Oliver, missing. The thief also took a camera but left behind the family’s chihuahua.

Oliver has been a source of comfort to John Smith, who had a heart transplant in 2018, and to his 10-year-old daughter who was said to be inconsolable.

The family has now received the great news that Oliver was found safe in Dallas by a local woman.

According to the unidentified woman, she heard a commotion outside her home in Oak Cliff and saw some people trying to catch a dog that was dodging them. She said she was sitting and watching it all happen when the dog approached her and sat next to her.

She said she brought Oliver inside and happened to watch CBS 11 News’ story on the missing dog at around 5 p.m. She called police, who went to pick him up.

Police said the Smith family was on their way to pick up Oliver Friday afternoon.

Further information on the people who were chasing the dog is unknown at this time.