DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting a dog in Dallas earlier this month, police said.
Police said the arrest stems from an incident on March 3 at a business in the 2100 block of McDaniel Drive.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package
According to police, the suspect, later identified as Cesar Enrique Villela Hernandez, allegedly shot a large black Labrador-type dog multiple times. He then drove away in a green pickup truck.READ MORE: Texas Sheriff Calls In-Custody Death Of Marvin Scott A Tragedy & Asks For Patience While Investigations Are Completed
Police said the dog suffered injuries from the shooting. Its current condition is not known.MORE NEWS: Highway Crash In Carrollton Leads To Stabbing And Strangulation On I-35E
Hernandez was taken into custody on Thursday, March 18, at around 7 p.m. on a felony warrant for cruelty to non-livestock/torture.