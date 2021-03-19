LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The hunt is on in Texas for a man who allegedly stabbed a restaurant manager several times after he was told to wear a mask inside a Jack in the Box restaurant.

According to the police in League City, James Schulz, 53, entered the restaurant on the evening of March 17 without a face mask. He was requested to wear one to be served or use the drive thru.

The customer “belligerently refused,” League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said, and accused the restaurant staff of not wanting to serve him because he was homeless.

Police say Schulz then walked toward the door, and as the manager turned his back, he allegedly ran behind the manager, tackled him and stabbed him multiple times in the arm and upper torso with what appeared to be a pocketknife.

Several co-workers ran to the manager’s aid and Schulz fled the restaurant on a bicycle. The manager was taken to an area hospital with three stab wounds, was treated and released.

Police are still looking for Schulz, who has been described as a transient “bearded, white male” living in the area.

Ratliff said people should respect the mask policies of local businesses.

“All I would ask is that people respect the opinions and the policies of these businesses,” Ratliff said. “You can refuse to do business at those locations, or whatever it is you choose to do, but there’s no reason to resort to aggressive behavior like this.”

