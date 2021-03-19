AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is, again, criticizing the Biden administration over handling of the influx in unaccompanied minors crossing the border from Mexico.

This time, his criticism is aimed at the conditions of federally run facilities that are holding migrant minors throughout the state.

According to Abbott, the water at a facility in Midland “was not proven safe” before the children’s arrival. He also said there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak at a facility in Carrizo Springs.

In a statement about the conditions, Abbott said:

“The Biden Administration has been an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border. The conditions unaccompanied minors face in these federally run facilities is unacceptable and inhumane. From a lack of safe drinking water in one location to a COVID-19 outbreak in another, the Biden Administration has no excuse for subjecting these children to these kinds of conditions. President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions. The administration must act now to keep these children safe, secure our border, and end this humanitarian crisis.”