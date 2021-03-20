ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage suspect is accused of shooting another teenager near the front entrance to Six Flags in Arlington Friday evening, police said.
Police said they were told by witnesses that a fight broke out between teenagers in the area, leading to one of them shooting another in the arm.
The victim left the area before officers arrived, according to police. Police said they learned the victim was at a hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested the suspect and charged him with aggravated assault. His identity was not released due to being a juvenile.
Police said a 19-year-old man was also arrested in connection to the incident for possession of marijuana.