DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An artist who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border himself 40 years ago painted a mural to greet migrant children who are being housed at the convention center in Dallas.
Roberto Marquez put the finishing touches on a piece outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which will be a temporary home to unaccompanied minors who crossed the border into Texas.
Marquez said he wants the mural to capture the hardships of the children's journey.
The shelter at the convention center was set up by the federal government as a response to an influx in migrants crossing the border illegally. Up to 3,000 teen boys are expected to stay there.
The plan is to take care of the minors before processing and releasing them to family members or into long-term federal care.
The temporary shelter could be in operation for up to 90 days.