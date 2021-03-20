DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Shooting at a Dallas night club in Dallas left at least one person dead in the early hours of Saturday Morning. At least six people were shot after an altercation between two groups of individuals broke out at Pryme Bar on 10333 Technology Boulevard.
Police said they responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. this morning.READ MORE: UNT Mean Green Advance For 1st Time Ever In NCAA Tournament With OT Win Against Purdue
“A member of one of the groups produced a firearm and began shooting inside the club, resulting in the six being injured,” said Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police in an email to CBS 11.READ MORE: 3 Airlifted To Hospital After Major Crash In Kaufman County
Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.
“The suspect [is] described as a Black male in his early 20’s with dreads and wearing a blue shirt,” said Mitchell. “All six shooting victims were transported to area hospitals where one victim, an adult female, was pronounced deceased.”MORE NEWS: Texas To Get More Than 900K COVID-19 Vaccine 'First Doses' Next Week
Five other victims’ injuries range from stable to critical condition according to officials. Police said the investigation is still ongoing. The suspect was not named.