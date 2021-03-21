DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Atlanta spa shootings have shined a light on anti-Asian hate, and in the last week, more reports of hate speech and crimes have surfaced.

In downtown Dallas, several organizations are coming together, saying it has to stop.

“It happens on a constant basis,” Leon Gaban said.

Leon Gaban said far too often, he himself has been a victim of Asian American hate.

“It’s mostly been verbal,” he said. “Nothing physical. It hurts.”

“I’ve been here almost 20 years and I’ve never felt so unsafe,” Yi Meng said. “As Asians, you know growing up we’ve always been very quiet. That’s our culture, but now I think it’s time to speak up.”

At Dealey Plaza, the Dallas Peace and Justice Center and more than a dozen other nonprofits hosted a rally and candlelight vigil denouncing racism and attacks on Asian Americans, as well as honoring the victims of the Atlanta spa attacks.

“We thought it would be supporting the Asian community to put together an event like this and to show them that we’re here to support you,” Dallas Peace and Justice Center board member Yolanda Bluehorse said.

“There needs to be more of us that actually can be heard — you know be seen – say this makes us angry and this has to stop,” Gaban said.

They’re creating awareness and conversations while pushing for change.

“I think love is a cure and we just need to be heard,” Dallas American Asian Culture Center co-founder Jed Anantasomboon said.

“I just want people to be aware that we have hearts, we have feelings, please don’t treat us with hate,” Meng said.

An emergency town hall meeting will be held in Dallas this Tuesday, March 23, in response to anti-Asian violence.