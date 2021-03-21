DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old was arrested after running away from a crash that killed a woman and injured four others in Dallas early Sunday, authorities said.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the crash at around 12:45 a.m. in the 39500 block of eastbound Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and found two vehicles that were involved.READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Hosting Virtual Concert Tonight To Help Texas Winter Storm Victims
Deputies learned one of the drivers had fled the scene before they arrived.
In the other vehicle, the driver, 50-year-old Miriam Valeriano, was pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Two passengers, an 11-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition, while two others, an 18-year-old man and 37-year-old man, were taken to Methodist Central in stable condition.READ MORE: Keller Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed Man While He Was Walking With Wife
The driver who ran away was eventually found and arrested by deputies, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and then transported to the Henry Wade Juvenile Center.
The suspect, who was not identified, was charged with accident involving death and failure to stop and render aid.MORE NEWS: On First Day Of Spring, North Texans Express Positivity About Pandemic Progress
Authorities believe the victims were traveling in the center lane of the freeway when they were struck from behind by the suspect’s vehicle. The crash caused the victims’ vehicle to overturn onto an embankment.