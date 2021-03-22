Dallas Cowboy Connor Williams Surprises Plano Bullying Victim SeMarion Humphrey On 14th Birthday “He was bullied at a sleepover. I remember I was in the same situation in middle school,” Williams said.

4th COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be On The Way To USAstraZeneca announced some early results of their trial that show the vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVD-19, and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.