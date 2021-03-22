WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Watch | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
BOULDER, Colorado (CBS NEWS) – A gunman opened fire inside a Colorado supermarket Monday, March 22, killing 10 people, including a police officer, authorities said.

One person was taken into custody at the scene in Boulder, where police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Many of the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Police commander Kerry Yamaguchi said the person of interest was injured and was being treated at the hospital.

